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UEFA nations agree to boycott all FIFA competitions following Infantino's landmark plan to sell stakes to private investors
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'Will not participate'
On Wednesday morning, Infantino announced that he had unilaterally decided to make a separate company for FIFA's commercial rights, dubbed FIFA Forward Enterprises, of which around 20 percent could be for purchase by private investors.
His announcement, made without informing FIFA's six confederations, sent shockwaves around the football world. UEFA called an emergency meeting for Thursday, and there agreed to boycott all FIFA competitions.
They outlined their decision in a statement: "This model has no place in world football. Football’s future cannot be dictated by the expectations of those whose first duty is to maximise financial return. Nor can the interests of national associations, leagues, clubs, players and supporters become subordinate to investor returns. Football cannot mortgage its future for financial gain.
"Europe’s position is clear. We will never lend this model our legitimacy. No one has the moral authority to sell what they merely hold in trust for the next generation. As a result of today’s discussion, no UEFA national teams will participate in any FIFA competition for so long as these proposals remain alive, unless this proposal has been abandoned in its entirety and binding assurances have been given that FIFA will never again open its governance or competitions to private ownership."
Action taken immediately
UEFA's decision would seem to put a number of competitions under threat. The immediate problem is that of the 2027 Women's World Cup, where UEFA teams will feature heavily. Future men's World Cups and Club World Cups could also be under threat.
UEFA made that clear in their statement: "Some things are simply too important to sell. The FIFA World Cup belongs to football. It always will. And so long as Europe has a voice, it will never be for sale."
An already frosty relationship
UEFA's move would seem to further complicate a difficult relationship between Europe and FIFA. Confederation president Aleksander Ceferin boycotted the World Cup final in protest against FIFA, while UEFA called FIFA's decision to halt Folarin Balogun's red card suspension 'unprecedented, incomprehensible and unjustifiable.'
It was reported earlier Thursday morning that UEFA was weighing up a candidate to run against Infantino in FIFA's elections next March. Infantino is expected to run unopposed - and guarantee another term as FIFA president. PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi is among the names floated for a challenge, although he is reportedly reluctant to run for the post.
Reason for optimism?
However, UEFA's decision might also open the door for negotiation. It would seem to be immensely difficult to hold any major football competition without the support of European football.
Herve Verhoosel, former Director of Communications for the UN, who worked closely with FIFA during his time at the organization, told GOAL that the threat of a boycott might leave room for more serious negotiation.
"UEFA's position should not be seen simply as a threat... The objective now should not be to defend positions already taken. It should be to restart the conversation," he said. "The best way forward is not to begin with a project that already has a name, financial advisers, potential investors and an established structure.
"The best way forward is to begin with a blank sheet of paper and ask one simple question: what is truly in the long-term interest of football? If that discussion is open, transparent and inclusive, football will emerge stronger—whatever the final model may be."
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Other confederations speak out
UEFA is not the only one to take action. CONCACAF held an emergency meeting early Thursday afternoon following a statement in which they criticized FIFA's lack of 'good governance'.
The Asian Football Federation also expressed their concern at a lack of transparency from FIFA:
"The AFC is deeply concerned that FIFA's unilateral actions appear to undermine the very foundations of continental football, which are based on solidarity, cooperation and transparency," it said.
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