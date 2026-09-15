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UEFA confirm 2028 and 2029 Champions League final hosts as Barcelona's Camp Nou returns to the big stage
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Iconic venues selected for future finals
European football's governing body has officially confirmed that the Munich Football Arena and Barcelona’s Spotify Camp Nou will host the 2028 and 2029 Champions League finals, respectively. The announcement, made on Tuesday, marks a significant return to two of the most celebrated footballing cathedrals in Europe.
The Allianz Arena is no stranger to the spotlight, having hosted the Champions League final in both 2012 and 2025. However, for the Catalan capital, the 2029 final will be the first time in exactly 30 years that the Camp Nou has served as the venue for the biggest game in club football. That previous occasion occurred in 1999, when Manchester United dramatically overcame Bayern Munich 2-1 with a pair of late strikes to secure their second European Cup triumph.
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Barcelona’s race against time for redevelopment
While the 70,000-capacity Allianz Arena is ready to go, the situation in Spain is slightly more complex as Barcelona continues a massive infrastructure project. The Camp Nou is currently undergoing a total redevelopment as part of a revamp that began in 2023. Although the Catalan club moved back into their historic ground this past November following a two-year absence, construction remains active.
Currently, the capacity at the Camp Nou is capped at 62,000 fans, with the third tier of the structure yet to be completed and the stadium roof still missing. Barcelona officials estimate that the final version of the stadium, which is designed to hold a staggering 105,000 spectators, will be fully finished towards the end of 2027 or by early 2028 at the latest.
A full calendar of European showpieces
In addition to the premier men's competition, UEFA also finalised details for the Women’s Champions League, Europa League, and Conference League finals for the coming years. The 2028 Women’s Champions League final will head to France at the Parc Olympic Lyonnais, while the 2029 edition will be staged at the National Stadium of Wales in Cardiff.
The secondary and tertiary men's competitions are also set for major tours across Eastern and Southern Europe. The 2028 and 2029 Europa League finals will be played at the National Arena in Bucharest and the National Stadium Serbia in Belgrade. Furthermore, the Conference League climaxes for those respective years have been awarded to Turin's Juventus Stadium and the Puskas Arena located in Budapest.
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Metropolitano next in line for glory
Before these future dates, the immediate focus remains on the current campaign, which is set to conclude in the Spanish capital. This season’s Champions League final is scheduled to be played at Atletico Madrid’s Metropolitano Stadium. Following that, the tournament will move through its pre-selected cycle, including the Munich event in 2028, as UEFA continues to rotate its showpiece matches between modern, high-tech arenas and historical stadiums that are being modernised for the future.
The UEFA Super Cup venues were also confirmed, with the 2027 edition heading to the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam. The following year, the 2028 Super Cup will be hosted by the Astana Arena in Kazakhstan. These announcements provide clubs and fans with a clear roadmap for the next several seasons, highlighting a period where traditional footballing powerhouses like Barcelona and Munich will once again take centre stage in the global sporting narrative.
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