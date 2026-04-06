Valencia, who famously patrolled the right flank at Old Trafford for a decade, had initially called time on his professional career in May 2021 following stints with LDU Quito and Queretaro. However, the pull of the Cheshire Vets League Premier Division has apparently proven too strong for the Ecuadorian icon.

The 40-year-old is a legend in Manchester, having arrived from Wigan Athletic in 2009 to fill the void left by Cristiano Ronaldo. He eventually transitioned from a blistering winger to one of the league's most reliable right-backs, earning the captain’s armband and making over 330 appearances. Now, Valencia returns to the North West to join a team that is quickly becoming the most talked-about veteran side in the country. Wythenshawe confirmed the news on Sunday evening, marking a sensational return to competitive action for the man who previously captained United under Jose Mourinho.