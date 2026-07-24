Real Madrid have opened the door to Aurelien Tchouameni leaving this summer, according to "The Sun", with Manchester United said to be keen on the French midfielder.

"Nicolo Schira", meanwhile, reports that the other Frenchman in Madrid's midfield faces pressure of his own. Eduardo Camavinga must prove himself in this summer's pre-season training camp to stay at Los Blancos, with reports suggesting the club are willing to offload him too.