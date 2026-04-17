Tottenham need a new captain! Roberto De Zerbi calls on Spurs players not to 'cry' after Cristian Romero's season-ending injury

Micky van de Ven is the natural vice-captain, but his previous stint with the armband yielded a red card and four consecutive defeats where the team conceded 11 goals. De Zerbi wants more from the Dutchman and others like James Maddison, who is returning from an ACL injury.

"To be a stronger team we need many, many leaders, for sure Maddison is different. Maddison is a top player on the pitch with the ball, but also as a personality, as a character, as a mentality on the pitch, but I would like to reach this level for Micky van de Ven," the manager explained. "For example, [Rodrigo] Bentancur is a leader, [Joao] Palhinha is another leader, I would like to push with [Dominic] Solanke, because Solanke is one of the best strikers in the Premier League, and I want him stronger as a personality, as a character on the pitch.

"But also Xavi Simons is very young, but he's a leader with the ball because he has personality, he has the right character to receive the ball when the ball is hot, because it's not so easy playing this moment for us, but we need players with personality and character, otherwise they don't play with me."