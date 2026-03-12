Goal.com
Toni: "Football crisis? Inter gave us false hope. There are few managers who know how to play football. Italy's young players need someone like Baggio and Maldini."

The crisis in Italian football academies and Italian football? The former centre forward has a solution: bring in former top-quality players such as Roberto Baggio to the youth teams.

Luca Toni, former striker for Fiorentina and Bayern Munich, as well as World Champion with Italy in 2006, gave a lengthy interview to La Repubblica in which he spoke at length about Italian football's current slump and the crucial World Cup qualifying play-offs to be played in Bergamo against Northern Ireland in the first round on 26 March. 

According to the former striker, the problem, highlighted by the flop in the Champions League, is structural - with Inter's two finals giving us the illusion that everything was fine - in the training of Italian managers and our youth academies, which need former top-level players such as Roberto Baggio and Paolo Maldini. 

  • THE BAYERN MODEL

    "I arrived at Bayern with Ribery, Podolski and Klose, and we brought them back to the top. Since then, every season they have signed one or two quality players to add to a proven backbone. Of course, they don't make mistakes when it comes to signings. 

    In Munich, they invest what they earn. I often hear talk of a Super League, of ways to bring in more money. The truth is that we need more managers who know how to play football. Some clubs have to go into debt to win the Champions League. Bayern has a positive balance sheet."

  • ITALIAN CRISIS IN EUROPE: "INTER GAVE US FALSE HOPES"

    "The overall European performance of Italian teams should give us pause for thought. Serie A is struggling. The competition with the big teams is tough, we are far behind. Inter's two finals gave us false hope, now we are back to reality. 

    Atalanta is the team with the fewest regrets. The 6-1 defeat is a heavy blow, but there can be no comparison with Bayern. I didn't like Napoli. They had a lot of injuries, fine, but they threw away games they should have won. It was a bad Champions League for Conte. Inter disappointed me; they should have gone through against Bodø. Juventus must regret the first leg against Galatasaray."

  • YOUTH SECTORS WITHOUT RULES

    "More attention should be paid to youth teams. There are few facilities for children. And some rules are wrong. For example, there are no longer any restrictions for children aged 12 to 18: they can change teams every season.

    My son Leonardo is 12 years old and plays for Sassuolo. I could take him elsewhere in a while, and then you, the club that invested in him, would be left with nothing. The risk is that a market for families will also open up: I'll give you €5,000 if you bring your son to me, and vice versa. This ruins children's lives."

  • WE NEED SOMEONE LIKE BAGGIO

    "Tennis in Italy is well organised. In football, Baggio had drawn up a recovery plan, but it wasn't even considered. Reforms are made by people who have never played. There need to be political figures, but they need to be supported by someone who knows football: call Maldini, call Baggio. Otherwise, we'll continue to be a laughing stock."

