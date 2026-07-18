Thomas Tuchel told his Kobbie Mainoo treatment is 'totally unfair' after England coach criticises Man Utd midfielder

Former Premier League manager Warnock has hit out at Tuchel for his handling of Mainoo after the Man United midfielder failed to see a single minute of action at the 2026 World Cup. The Three Lions are preparing to face France in the third-place playoff in Miami following their heartbreaking semi-final defeat to Argentina, with Mainoo’s lack of involvement becoming a major talking point.

"He's commented about his training not being very good. You don't say that to the press," Warnock stated on talkSPORT's Weekend Sports Breakfast. "You tell the player. You put an arm around him and say: Look, you're not training so good, son. Can you lift your percentage up? It's totally unfair. Things like that should be kept inside the camp."