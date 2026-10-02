Thierry Henry labels Zinedine Zidane 'on par with God' as France icon enjoys flawless managerial start

Henry praised Zidane's perfect start after the manager claimed maximum points from his opening two fixtures in charge of France. Taking the reins of Les Bleus had been a long-held ambition he patiently waited for after leaving the Santiago Bernabeu dugout: "I told myself that the only thing I wanted to do after Real Madrid was this."

The 54-year-old tactician delivered an immediate impact with a 1-0 away victory over Turkey on Friday, 25 September, becoming the first France coach to win on his debut since Aime Jacquet in 1994, before securing an identical scoreline in Belgium three days later.