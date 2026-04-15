“They stole the game from us”: FC Barcelona superstar vents at the referees after a bitter exit and clashes with Atlético Madrid fans

The officials were “very poor”, Raphinha continued. “It’s unbelievable the decisions they made. I don’t know how many fouls Atlético committed today – and the referee didn’t show them a single yellow card...”

While Turpin generally kept control at the heated Metropolitano, the French official’s failure to produce a single yellow card for the home side was notable. He correctly ruled out Ferran Torres’s 3–1 “goal” for offside after a VAR review, a decision that would have sent Barcelona into extra time.

Tensions boiled over in the 80th minute when Barça’s Eric Garcia was sent off. The defender brought down substitute Alexander Sörloth as the striker raced towards goal, and although Jules Kounde might have recovered in time to deny a clear scoring opportunity, Turpin initially showed only a yellow card. Turpin first reached for a yellow card, but after consulting VAR he reviewed the incident on the pitch-side monitor and upgraded it to a straight red—controversial yet defensible.