These trousers raise so many questions: Serge Gnabry celebrates Bayern Munich’s 3–2 win in Freiburg wearing a very unusual item of clothing

Lennart Karl may well have felt, perhaps not entirely without reason, that he was “invincible” after scoring his last-gasp goal to make it 3–2 for FC Bayern Munich in the ninth minute of stoppage time on matchday 28 of the Bundesliga against SC Freiburg – Real Madrid are set to prove him wrong on Tuesday in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals.
But the fan who brought those curious items of clothing to the Freiburg stadium – which subsequently caused great amusement not only amongst the Munich players – was likely to have been even more delighted by the lucky late victory for the Munich side.