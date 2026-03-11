Italian media outlets write about the Bavarian "steamroller" that made short work of a "clearly overwhelmed" Atalanta. In England, Spain and France, too, people are tipping their hats to the German record champions after the 6-1 victory. A selection of press comments.
"These Bavarians are frightening": International press bows down to FCB's show of strength against Atalanta Bergamo
Press reactions to Bayern's Champions League gala against Atalanta: ITALY
Tuttosport: "Bayern Munich is a steamroller, Atalanta knocked out after 1-6 defeat in Bergamo."
Gazzetta dello Sport: "Atalanta, this is not acceptable! Humiliated at home by an unstoppable Bayern: six goals conceded – and it could have been much worse."
Goal Italia: "Olise outstanding, Gnabry unstoppable, Luis Díaz electrifying and Jackson outstanding, Atalanta was clearly overwhelmed."
Corriere della Serra: "The Germans, who initially left Kane and Musiala on the bench, needed just 25 minutes to destroy Atalanta's hopes. With three goals per half, Bayern Munich are already flying towards the quarter-finals."
Press reactions to Bayern's Champions League gala against Atalanta: FRANCEL'Equipe: "Bayern Munich steamrolls Atalanta Bergamo in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16."
Press reactions to Bayern's Champions League gala performance against Atalanta: ENGLAND
BBC: "Michael Olise shone in Harry Kane's absence as Bayern Munich comfortably defeated Atalanta in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie."
ESPN: "Bayern in goal-scoring mood: Six goals in a landslide victory in Bergamo."
Press reactions to Bayern's Champions League gala against Atalanta: SPAIN
AS: "Bayern are terrifying: With a 6-1 away win against Atalanta, Bayern once again underline their title ambitions. Musiala shone once again."
Marca: "Alphonso Davies' nightmare overshadows Bayern's gala performance: The Canadian came on as a substitute at half-time in Bergamo, but had to leave the pitch in tears after only 25 minutes."
Mundo Deportivo: "Bayern destroy Atalanta and now await Real Madrid or Manchester City. The German champions showed Europe with their overwhelming football that they are serious contenders for the Champions League title by sweeping Atalanta aside in the round of 16 with a sensational 6-1 victory."
El País: "Bayern are a whirlwind! In a memorable match, Bayern Munich secure their place in the quarter-finals in Bergamo."
Press reactions to Bayern's Champions League gala against Atalanta: AUSTRIA
Today: "Bayern celebrate goal fest – Goal extravaganza in Madrid: Bayern Munich thrash Atalanta Bergamo 6-1."
Kronen Zeitung: "Bayern Munich humiliates inferior Atalanta."