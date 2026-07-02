'The door is open' - Arsenal's William Saliba tipped for Real Madrid transfer by France legend

The 25-year-old has been a cornerstone of the Gunners' backline, helping Mikel Arteta's side secure a historic Premier League title last season.

Speaking to Sportscasting, Desailly made it clear that he sees the Bernabeu as the natural next destination for his compatriot. "Yes, yes. I do expect William Saliba to one day wear the colours of Real Madrid," Desailly said. "He’s committed to Arsenal for the next, I don’t know, four years. But he’s young, so why not? The door is open, and all the best players want to play for Real Madrid at some point in their careers. The door is open. But not now. Not now. He is the best central defender, so it is what it is today."