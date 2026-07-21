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The Clubs' Bill: Between Real Madrid's Gains and the Fears of Al-Nassr and Al-Ahli.. Barcelona the "Losing Winner" of the World Cup Battles

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Clubs' gains from the 2026 World Cup are numerous, but not everyone is happy or set to benefit.

The smoke has cleared across the United States, Mexico and Canada. Spain's senior side have lifted the trophy. But the final whistle marked the beginning of a very different race inside the world's clubs.

As coaching staffs ready themselves for the start of the new 2026-2027 season, many of those clubs face a complicated reckoning, one forced upon them by the largest World Cup in history.

The 2026 World Cup was no fleeting football event for millions of fans to enjoy. It was an earthquake, and its aftershocks rattled the preparations of Europe's giants and plenty of others besides.

Some clubs escaped the tremors entirely. They walked away from the tournament on American soil with a haul of gains that will serve them well, one way or another, in the season ahead.

Over the coming lines, we'll run through the biggest winners and losers from the 2026 World Cup.

  • BarcelonaGetty Images

    Barcelona: The Giant that is "Winner and Loser" at the Same Time

    Catalan giants Barcelona entered the 2026 World Cup with a full 14 players, 9 of whom reached the final two days of the competition, alongside their new English signing Anthony Gordon.

    Gordon turned out for England while Jules Koundé wore the France shirt in the third-place play-off.

    The final itself featured 8 Barcelona players in the Spain squad, as follows:

    * Goalkeeping: Joan García.

    * Defence: Pau Cubarsí and Eric García.

    * Midfield: Pedri González, Pablo Gavi and Dani Olmo.

    * Attack: Lamine Yamal and Ferran Torres.

    Having 10 "influential" Barcelona players go all the way to the final two days of the 2026 World Cup carries a cost. It means a heavier physical burden and a shorter rest period before the new season kicks off.

    Don't forget, either, that Barcelona came out of the World Cup on the American continent with other "losses" beyond the physical toll, namely:

    - 1/ The injury to Dutch midfielder Frenkie de Jong at the level of the knee, with reports indicating he could be out for 4 to 5 months, pending an official statement from Barcelona.

    - 2/ The poor psychological state of Brazilian star Raphinha Dias, given the below-par level he showed at the 2026 World Cup and the recurrence of his injury at that time, on top of some problems in his personal life being leaked.

    - 3/ The poor physical condition shown by some players, particularly the Spanish duo Pedri González and Lamine Yamal, despite being crowned world champions.

    There's no need to panic, though, dear Barcelona fan. Not everything is bad. The Catalan giants also came out of the 2026 World Cup with plenty to celebrate.

    Chief among those gains is the sky-high morale of the Spanish stars after lifting the World Cup, with Yamal freed from international pressure into the bargain.

    Then there's the impressive level shown by defender Pau Cubarsí "19 years old", who banked hugely valuable experience for the challenges ahead and capped it all by winning the "Best Young Player" award at the 2026 World Cup.

    Barcelona also picked up important reassurance over their new summer signing Anthony Gordon, who shone in the knockout rounds despite a slow start.

    Money came into it, too. The club received significant compensation from FIFA because so many of its players reached the final two days of the global showpiece.

    Ferran Torres, who scored the goal that crowned Spain as World Cup champions, is another asset. Barcelona can now sell him for a large sum should his contract not be renewed.

    In short, Barcelona were a special case at the 2026 World Cup, the one club that emerged as both a "winner and a loser".

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  • Kylian Mbappe Vinicius Junior GOAL ONLYGoal AR

    Real Madrid: The Biggest Winner from the 2026 World Cup

    From Barcelona, we turn to their historic rivals Real Madrid, widely regarded as the biggest winners of all from the 2026 World Cup.

    Yes. Three crucial points sum up what Los Blancos took from the tournament on American soil, as follows:

    * Firstly: Real Madrid's big stars regaining their best physical and technical levels.

    * Secondly: The fulfilment of Portuguese head coach Jose Mourinho's wish to have as many of Real Madrid's stars back early as possible.

    * Thirdly: The dazzling level shown by Spanish left-back Marc Cucurella, Real Madrid's new summer signing.

    Take the first point. Stars such as "Frenchman Kylian Mbappe, Brazilian Vinicius Junior and Englishman Jude Bellingham" hit excellent levels after a disastrous 2025-2026 season.

    Their technical and physical condition bodes well for a big season ahead, provided Mourinho gets his deployment of the trio right.

    On the second point, cast your mind back to Mourinho's words. He had hoped the national teams carrying the Merengues' stars would exit the 2026 World Cup early, giving them a spell of rest and proper preparation for the new campaign.

    That is exactly what happened. Most of the sides featuring Real Madrid's stars went out early, with only a handful of names surviving into the final two days of the competition. They are:

    - 1/ France: Kylian Mbappe, Aurelien Tchouameni and Ibrahima Konate.

    - 2/ England: Jude Bellingham.

    - 3/ Spain: Marc Cucurella.

    Cucurella, meanwhile, delivered his usual excellent defensive work alongside a clear attacking improvement. That reassures Real Madrid over a left-back slot that has caused them plenty of grief lately.

  • Julian Alvarez Diego SimeoneGetty Images

    Atlético Madrid.. Exiting the World Cup with "frustration and a battle"

    After Barcelona and Real Madrid, a third Spanish party deserves discussion: the capital club, Atletico Madrid, who provided nine players in the final of the 2026 World Cup.

    Believe it or not, dear reader, Atletico were the most represented club in that final. Here is how it broke down:

    * Spain: Marc Pubill, Marcos Llorente and Alex Baena.

    * Argentina: Juan Musso, Nahuel Molina, Thiago Almada, Nico Gonzalez, Giuliano Simeone and Julian Alvarez.

    A slight change came during the tournament. Gonzalez's loan from the Italian club Juventus ended, while Atletico signed the Spanish full-back Alejandro Grimaldo.

    Like the Catalan giant Barcelona, Atletico may have left the 2026 World Cup as both "a winner and a loser".

    Their losses, though, appear to outweigh their gains at the World Cup on the American continent, for the following reasons:

    * 1/ Many of their stars were sidelined with their national teams, or failed to stand out significantly.

    * 2/ The frustration of their Argentine stars, after losing the final of the 2026 World Cup.

    * 3/ The crisis of the Argentine striker Julian Alvarez, which erupted during the global tournament.

    Alvarez used the 2026 World Cup to openly declare his desire to leave Atletico Madrid and chase his dream.

    Those statements came just as Barcelona were looking to sign Alvarez this summer. The comments ignited the anger of the Spanish capital club's management, who began attacking the player and the Catalan giant.

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  • Rodri Manchester City 2025-26Getty Images

    Manchester City.. The World Cup Restores the Prestige of City's Midfield

    To the English clubs now, and Manchester City in particular, who have lost the most important architect of their success: the Spanish manager Pep Guardiola.

    Guardiola announced his departure from Manchester City at the end of last season, 2025-2026, after 10 years of glory with the Citizens.

    Yet amid the sorrow of losing him, City reaped a number of gains at the 2026 World Cup:

    * Firstly: Spanish midfielder Rodri rediscovered his outstanding technical levels and was crowned "Best Player" at the 2026 World Cup.

    * Secondly: new English signing Elliot Anderson impressed at the World Cup, banking valuable experience before he officially pulls on the first-team shirt.

    Rodri's return to form, coupled with Anderson's rapid growth, should restore the prestige of a City midfield that went missing over the last two seasons.

  • WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND - MARCH 6: Cody Gakpo, Andrew Robertson, Mohamed Salah, Rio Ngumoha and Ryan Gravenberch celebrate 1st goal during the Emirates FA Cup Fifth Round match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Liverpool on March 6, 2026 in Wolverhampton, England. (Photo by Nigel French/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images)Getty Images

    Liverpool: A World Cup that adds to the English giant's fears

    In England, as ever, the 2026 World Cup told us one thing above all: Liverpool were among the biggest losers.

    Why? The answer comes down to two key points.

    * Firstly: the poor showing of their stars at the 2026 World Cup.

    * Secondly: the performance of Egyptian Pharaoh Mohamed Salah at the 2026 World Cup.

    Not one Liverpool player caught the eye at the World Cup on the American continent. Quite the opposite. Dutchman Virgil van Dijk and Argentine Alexis Mac Allister, for example, both produced shocking levels.

    Salah told the world he was leaving Liverpool at the end of last season, 2025-2026. Then he went to the World Cup and played far better than anyone expected.

    He showed real tactical discipline. He also adapted to the new roles handed to him by manager Hossam Hassan, such as dropping deeper into midfield rather than hugging the wing.

    For Liverpool and their fans everywhere, the signs were far from positive after what we saw at the 2026 World Cup on American, Mexican and Canadian soil.

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  • Marquinhos of Paris Saint-Germain lifts the UEFA Champions League trophyGetty Images

    Paris: European Champions Besieged by "Frustration and Poor Performance"

    Our review of the winners and losers from the 2026 World Cup heads to the French capital, home of European champions Paris Saint-Germain.

    Paris came out of the tournament nursing a string of losses, even if several of their big names held onto their brilliant form. Chief among them was Frenchman Ousmane Dembele.

    Spain's Fabian Ruiz also rediscovered much of his level after a difficult, injury-plagued season, buoyed by the huge lift of winning the 2026 World Cup with his country.

    The flip side tells a different story. Paris Saint-Germain's losses from the World Cup on American soil come down to a handful of key points, as follows:

    * Firstly: Severe physical exhaustion. Paris finished their season late, on 30 May 2026, having gone all the way to the UEFA Champions League final.

    * Secondly: Frustration ran deep through the squad, particularly the French contingent, after France had to settle for fourth place at the 2026 World Cup despite going in as the strongest favourites for the title.

    * Thirdly: The poor showings from Portuguese pair Joao Neves and Vitinha at the 2026 World Cup.

    Neves himself also whipped up a major controversy. He claimed Portuguese legend Cristiano Ronaldo is "a player like everyone else now", drawing fire from fans of the Madeira rocket.

  • Michael Olise Bayern Munich 2025-26Getty

    Bayern Munich.. Michael Olise, the Only "World Cup Gain"

    Bayern Munich, meanwhile, came out of the 2026 World Cup as "winners", and they had one man to thank: France's Michael Olise.

    Olise carried the form he had shown throughout 2025-2026 onto the biggest stage of all. He was named the tournament's "best playmaker" on American soil, racking up seven assists along the way.

    Real Madrid are circling. According to numerous reports, the Spanish giants are ready to stump up between 200 and 250 million euros to get the deal done.

    Olise's dazzling World Cup, then, hands Bayern Munich a guaranteed win either way:

    * Proof that his 2025-2026 brilliance was no flash in the pan, and that he will serve the team superbly next season should he stay in the first team.

    * Or a colossal fee from selling him to Real Madrid this summer, on the back of the level he produced at the 2026 World Cup.

    Not everything went their way, though. The German giants also took a hit at the World Cup, none more painful than the catastrophic showing of the Germany national team, who fielded six of the club's stars.

  • FBL-KSA-NASSR-DAMACAFP

    Arab Clubs.. "Varying" Losses for Al-Nassr and Al-Ahly of Cairo

    One last thread we can't leave hanging: the Arabs. Two clubs stand to be hit hard by the 2026 World Cup, and they are:

    * First: Al-Nassr of Saudi Arabia.

    * Second: Al-Ahly of Egypt.

    The World Cup will touch the two clubs in wildly different ways. For Al-Nassr it means the frustration of their players. For Al-Ahly it means the brilliance of their stars.

    Take Al-Nassr first. The biggest names who featured on American soil were the Portuguese duo Cristiano Ronaldo and Joao Felix.

    Ronaldo suffered a knockout blow to his career. He bowed out of the sixth World Cup of his career without ever winning the title.

    Portugal crashed out in the round of 16 of the 2026 World Cup, and Ronaldo was 41 by then. This was his last dance, and there's no making it up.

    A fierce backlash followed him through the tournament. Critics accused him of becoming a burden on the Portuguese national team and the reason they were tactically hamstrung.

    Al-Nassr's first team, then, may open the new 2026-2027 season with their most important player and great captain a broken man.

    Egypt's Al-Ahly are a different story. Their stars lit up the national side and dragged them into the round of 16 of the World Cup for the first time in history.

    That brilliance triggered a flood of offers for the Cairo giant's players, among them goalkeeper "Mostafa Shobier, Marwan Attia and Emam Ashour".

    Al-Ahly could lose several of their biggest names in the current summer transfer window. Or they enter the new season in "a poor state" if the management clings to players who want out.

    Now we wait. Only the 2026-2027 season will show how these clubs and others emerge on the other side of the World Cup.

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