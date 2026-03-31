"The club has informed me": Former international likely to be shown the door in Leverkusen

The forward does not yet have any concrete plans for the future. Hofmann will turn 35 next year, but is not yet thinking about retiring. He feels “in top form. I’m full of energy, so I don’t see it coming to an end just yet. What happens next is still anyone’s guess,” said the former international (23 caps).

Hofmann moved from Borussia Mönchengladbach to Leverkusen in the summer of 2023 for around €13 million and was part of the championship-winning squad under Xabi Alonso. This season, the 33-year-old has made 26 appearances across all competitions (3 goals, 3 assists), having initially not been selected for the Champions League during the league phase.