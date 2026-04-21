Oliver Kahn’s controversial comments may have provided the perfect motivational spark for Jamal Musiala. The Germany winger had been sidelined for months with a broken fibula and a serious ankle dislocation, had made a mixed return to action, and then suffered another setback that ruled him out of the March internationals.
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"That wouldn't be fair": Vincent Kompany issues a warning at Bayern Munich, despite the perfect timing
“He should sit out the World Cup,” the former Bayern Munich chairman stated on Sky eleven days ago. “If I sense that something is off in my game, I have to work on myself to regain full fitness.” His remarks triggered a public outcry, widespread solidarity for Musiala and, ultimately, an impressive on-field response from the 23-year-old attacker.
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FC Bayern’s Jamal Musiala has delivered three impressive performances in succession.
In Bayern Munich’s subsequent 5-0 win over FC St. Pauli, Musiala returned to the starting line-up after more than a month on the sidelines. The youngster showed his trademark fleet-footedness, scoring the historic 101st goal of the Bundesliga season and creating another.
In the spectacular 4-3 Champions League quarter-final second-leg win over Real Madrid, he firstly drew an early yellow card from Eduardo Camavinga—who was later dismissed—with a trademark dribble, then delivered a decisive backheel assist for Luis Díaz’s equaliser He delivered that assist after replacing Serge Gnabry, who had occupied Musiala’s preferred central attacking midfield slot during his lay-off.
Three days later, Gnabry suffered a right thigh adductor strain in training. The 30-year-old will miss Bayern’s title run-in and is also doubtful for the World Cup, where he and Musiala contest the same spot.
As expected, Musiala slotted into the starting line-up in place of Gnabry for the title-winning gala against VfB Stuttgart. Time and again he went on dribbling runs, tearing holes in the Stuttgart defence; one such run ultimately led to Raphael Guerreiro’s equaliser. That made it four goals or assists in three games for the young playmaker. At half-time, manager Vincent Kompany replaced him as a precaution. “That was the plan,” Musiala confirmed.
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FC Bayern: Raphael Guerreiro and Lennart Karl also offer cause for optimism
For FC Bayern, Musiala’s return to form could not have arrived at a better time, given Gnabry’s absence. “It’s actually a coincidence that Serge’s injury has happened now and Jamal isn’t that far off,” Kompany said even before the Stuttgart match. He then added, almost incredulously: “We’ve played a large part of this season successfully without Jamal. But just as Serge is no longer here, we have a fit Jamal back.”
Since the March international break, when Musiala was fine-tuning his comeback in Munich, Kompany has noticed that the playmaker is “regaining a bit of his freedom”. At the same time, the coach is guarding against placing excessive pressure on the youngster: “I can’t really put all the pressure on Jamal right now. I don’t think that would be fair.” With 21 goal contributions, Gnabry is Bayern’s fourth-highest scorer this season behind Harry Kane, Luis Díaz and Michael Olise; he has consistently delivered, especially in the big games.
Yet Kompany was not solely impressed by Musiala’s showing against Stuttgart. Raphael Guerreiro also put himself in the frame for a starting role in the DFB-Pokal semi-final against Bayer Leverkusen and the Champions League clash with Paris Saint-Germain, capping his performance with a goal. Lennart Karl has returned to training after overcoming a muscle tear and could feature soon.
Jamal Musiala: His performance statistics this season
Games 16 16 minutes minutes 633 goals Goals 4 assists assists 5