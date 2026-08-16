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Ten-man Lens beat PSG to the Super Cup as Nuno Mendes sees a red card for misconduct
Thauvin puts Lens ahead
According to RMC Sport, the match began with intense pressing from Dino Toppmöller’s team, quickly putting PSG on the back foot. The breakthrough arrived in the 32nd minute when Matthieu Udol delivered a precise low cross across the penalty area. Thauvin positioned himself perfectly at the back post to stroke the ball into the net, sending the Stade Bollaert-Delelis into raptures.
The goal rewarded Lens for their aggressive approach and highlighted defensive frailties within the PSG backline. Enrique watched his players struggle to cope with the intensity, managing only a few half-chances through Desire Doue and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia as the hosts comfortably dictated the tempo of the early exchanges.
- AFP
Antonio red card sparks fury
The dynamic of the final shifted dramatically in the 39th minute when Kyllian Antonio received a straight red card for a late challenge on Maghnes Akliouche. The decision incensed the Lens technical staff, leading to a furious outburst in the tunnel at half-time.
Jean-Louis Leca directed his anger at the match officials, shouting: "You are not even going to see the VAR! You have the gift of killing a match!" Despite the numerical disadvantage, Lens reorganised their defensive shape seamlessly. Toppmöller sacrificed striker Filip Ivanovic for Ruben Aguilar at the break, ensuring that his side remained compact and difficult to break down as they prepared for an inevitable onslaught from their opponents.
PSG struggle to equalise
PSG dominated possession in the second half but lacked the cutting edge required to breach the resolute Lens defence. Doue came agonisingly close when his fierce strike crashed against the crossbar, while Ousmane Dembele wasted a glorious opportunity by blazing a volley over the target.
Frustration continued to build for PSG as Lens goalkeeper Walid Risser made several crucial saves to deny Kvaratskhelia and Doue. The Parisians' misery was compounded in the 86th minute when Nuno Mendes was sent off for elbowing Michal Skoras in a moment of sheer frustration, ending any realistic hopes of a late comeback and sealing a memorable triumph for the resilient home side.
- AFP
What's next for both clubs?
Paris Saint-Germain must quickly regroup from this disappointing defeat as they prepare to kick off their Ligue 1 title defence in the coming weeks. Enrique has significant tactical issues to address, particularly regarding his team's lack of creativity against deep defensive blocks. Meanwhile, Lens will use this monumental victory as a springboard to build momentum for their upcoming domestic campaign.
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