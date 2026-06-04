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World Cup food story GFXGOAL
Celia Balf

From Canada's poutine to Brazil's pão de queijo: Taste the 2026 World Cup through NYC’s best fan-favorite foods from Groups A, B and C

CULTURE
World Cup
Haiti
Scotland
Brazil
Morocco
Switzerland
Canada
Qatar
Bosnia and Herzegovina
South Korea
Mexico
South Africa

Explore the top game-day foods from 2026 World Cup Groups A, B and C, plus NYC restaurants where fans can watch matches and sample global flavors.

Food, soccer, and samba. Does it get any better?

The World Cup is less than 10 days away, and in New York City, fans can already get a taste of the tournament. Across the five boroughs, the flavors of the 2026 FIFA World Cup are everywhere, from family-owned restaurants in the South Bronx showing Mexico matches over plates of enchiladas to Brazilian spots serving coxinha and pão de queijo to the sound of samba.

That is what makes New York different. Few cities in the world can match its blend of cultures, cuisines and soccer communities, and few places in the United States are better positioned to celebrate a tournament built around the global game. The food changes from borough to borough and country to country, but the experience is familiar: friends, families and supporters gathering around a match, a meal and a shared sense of anticipation.

In the first installment of this four-part series, GOAL explores signature dishes from nations in Groups A, B and C, all available across New York City, and the restaurants where fans can taste the tournament before kickoff.

  • TacosGetty

    Mexico

    At Xochimilco Family Restaurant in the South Bronx, the popular empanadas are only part of the draw. Fans gather at the colorful restaurant for everything from major matches to local rivalries, coming together to cheer, watch soccer, eat tacos, enjoy plates of enchiladas and spend time with family.

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  • BiltongGetty

    South Africa

    At Kaia Wine Bar on the Upper East Side, standout South African favorites include viskoekie sliders, a crusted fish cake served with warm aioli, and the popular house-made lamb burger. For South African soccer fans and those looking to experience the country’s cuisine, biltong - a cured and air-dried meat - remains a staple snack for sports fans.

  • fried chickenGetty

    South Korea

    KRUSH is a sports bar in New York City’s Koreatown that serves Korean fried chicken with kimchi-inspired flavors while showing matches on screens throughout the day. For Korea Republic supporters, one of the most popular game-day combinations is fried chicken and an ice-cold beer.

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  • klobásaGetty

    Czechia

    Bohemian Hall & Beer Garden in Astoria, Queens, is a destination for traditional Czech and Slovak draft beers, along with pork schnitzel, bratwurst and other Central European favorites. The beer garden is also known for showing soccer matches on its TVs, and one of the most popular dishes to enjoy while watching Czechia at the World Cup is klobása.

  • PoutineGetty

    Canada

    Canada star Alphonso Davies has said his favorite Canadian dish is poutine, so that is our pick. Other popular Canadian game-day foods can be found at The Canuck in New York City’s Chelsea neighborhood, where poutine is served in several varieties, including classic, chopped cheese, mushroom and shaved ribeye.

  • Ćevapi Getty Images

    Bosnia and Herzegovina

    The undisputed national dish of Bosnia and Herzegovina is ćevapi. It is typically served as grilled meat sausages tucked into flatbread, often with onions and kajmak, a creamy dairy spread. For many supporters, soccer matches are best enjoyed with ćevapi in hand, whether at a stadium or a local Bosnian restaurant such as Sarajevo Grill in Astoria, Queens.

  • Chicken ShawarmaGOAL

    Qatar

    Chicken shawarma is one of the most popular dishes for Qatar match days. It is warm, filling and easy to eat on the go, making it a natural fit for fans heading to a watch party, gathering at a restaurant or settling in for a long day of World Cup matches.

    In New York City, fans looking for a similar match-day bite can head to Middle Eastern spots such as Au Za’atar, which has locations in the East Village and Midtown and serves Lebanese and Middle Eastern fare. It may not be a Qatari restaurant specifically, but it offers the kind of shawarma, grilled meats and shared plates that fit perfectly into the rhythm of tournament viewing.

  • Switzerland, bratwurstGetty

    Switzerland

    Fondue may be Switzerland’s most famous dish, but when it comes to match-day food, bratwurst is a more common choice among soccer supporters. While Swiss restaurants are relatively rare in New York City, establishments such as the historic Mont Blanc 52 in the Theater District offer traditional fare, including grilled Swiss sausages.

  • Pão de Queijo@vojoanaoficial

    Brazil

    Head over to Long Island City and into Beija Flor, and you may quickly forget you are next to the East River rather than in Brazil. Beija Flor fills the room with samba and will be showing Brazil’s World Cup opener against Morocco on its large screens.

    The restaurant is largely staffed by Portuguese speakers and serves a generous selection of caipirinhas, pão de queijo and mandioca frita. While feijoada is widely considered Brazil’s national dish, coxinha remains one of the most popular foods enjoyed on soccer match days.

  • Merguez and FritesGOAL

    Morocco

    Merguez and Frites is a North African restaurant in Astoria, New York, known for its Moroccan fare, including local favorites such as the kofta sandwich and kibda plate. For hungry visitors and dedicated supporters, watching soccer while enjoying a slice of chickpea pie is an easy choice.

    This World Cup, those looking to eat like a local should also try tagine, a hearty slow-cooked stew that remains one of Morocco’s signature dishes.

  • Djon DjonRebel Restaurant & Bar

    Haiti

    Fritay, a collection of fried foods that can include griot, plantains and other favorites, is a popular choice in Haiti for gatherings around soccer. New York City is home to a large Haitian community, and some of the best places to enjoy Haitian cuisine while catching a match include Djon Djon in Brooklyn, Rebel Restaurant & Bar on the Lower East Side and Golden Blue Bar & Restaurant, which is known for showing many of the sport’s biggest matches.

  • BovrilGetty

    Scotland

    While haggis is Scotland’s national dish, match day often calls for something simpler, warmer and easier to eat in the stands. The Scotch pie, often referred to as a “football pie,” is a staple for supporters, while Bovril - a hot, savory beef drink - has long been part of the cold-weather match-day experience.

    In New York City, Scotland fans can find a taste of home at Scottish-focused spots such as Caledonia, which has Upper East Side and Upper West Side locations and a deep whisky selection, or St. Andrews, a Scottish-themed pub near Broadway. The pies and Bovril may be harder to find than the whisky, but for supporters looking to gather around Scotland matches with a distinctly Scottish feel, those are the kinds of places that make the city’s World Cup food scene work.