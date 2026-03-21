Sources: Ricardo Pepi’s $42 million transfer to Fulham on hold, but deal not dead after talks stall with PSV

PSV sporting director and former USMNT midfielder Earnie Stewart discussed the deal on Saturday, saying that it really was down to that one final detail.

"In the end, no agreement was reached on the moment when responsibility for the player would be transferred," Stewart said. "We were already in talks with Fulham during the winter break, when they made their move just before the transfer window closed. At that point, we couldn't bring in a replacement anymore, so the transfer couldn't go through. But a week later, we resumed discussions, and the process got underway again.

"That issue of responsibility for the player was a very important detail throughout. We did get a bit closer on it, but in the end, we were still too far apart."

He added, "Ricardo really wanted this move. It's mainly a frustrating situation for Ricardo. Of course, we're happy to keep a good striker at the club...[PSV manager] Peter [Bosz] will have to discuss this with him, but knowing Ricardo, it won't affect him. He doesn't hold any grudges against PSV."

Stewart also left open the possibility of a deal, saying that he couldn't rule out talks resuming in the future.

"That's something you should never do," he said. "If a player can make a good move and it's also good for the club, then we'll go for it."