Shea Lacey’s former team-mate explains why Man Utd may have their own Lamine Yamal - with Baller League star James Nolan sharing a pitch with both wonderkids

During a youth fixture at the Camp Nou, Nolan experienced the precocious talents of a 13-year-old Yamal firsthand before the Spaniard's meteoric rise to global stardom. The Baller League star admitted he initially underestimated the teenager, only for Yamal to score two identical long-range goals within minutes of entering the fray.

Reflecting on the special nature of the wide players he has faced, Nolan told Mirror Football: "I came on in the second half and there's a little 13-year-old kid stood on the side. He comes on and I'm thinking, ‘Oh, nice and easy, this.’ It ended up being Lamine Yamal.

"So he comes on and gets the ball passed to him. I'm tight to him and then takes a touch inside, probably 25 yards out and just whips it top corner. Yeah. I'm thinking, 'Alright.' Then two minutes later, I try to nail him and he skips past me and does exactly the same."