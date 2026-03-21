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Serie A, Milan v Torino LIVE at 6pm: the starting line-ups

Follow the match between Milan and Torino LIVE with us – part of the 30th round of Serie A

Allegri said as much in his press conference: the Rossoneri attack must give the team a boost, with the individual players called upon to find the net again today against Torino following the debacle in Rome against Lazio. Milan will have to do without the injured Leao, who hasn’t even been called up; as a result, either Fullkrug or Nkunku will have a chance to move up the pecking order alongside the usual Pulisic. The Rossoneri must return to winning ways, given that Napoli have temporarily overtaken them after their away win at Cagliari yesterday. Standing in Allegri’s way is Roberto D’Aversa’s Torino side,who have regained their composure thanks to two wins over Lazio and Parma, interspersed with a single defeat at the hands of Napoli.

Matchday 30 of Serie A


Milan v Torino 0-0

Goalscorers:

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  • MATCH REPORT AND OFFICIAL LINE-UPS

    MATCH REPORT


    Milan v Torino 0-0


    Goalscorers:


    Bookings:


    Sent off:


    MILAN (3-5-2): Maignan; Tomori, De Winter, Pavlovic; Saelemaekers, Fofana, Modric, Rabiot, Bartesaghi; Fullkrug, Pulisic. Manager: Allegri.


    TORINO (3-4-1-2): Paleari; Coco, Ismajli, Ebosse; Pedersen, Prati, Gineitis, Obrador; Vlasic; Simeone, Zapata. Manager: D'Aversa.

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