Matchday 30 of Serie A
Milan 3-1 Torino
Goalscorers: Pavlovic 37' (M), Simeone 45' (T), Rabiot 54' (M), Fofana 56' (M)
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Matchday 30 of Serie A
Milan 3-1 Torino
Goalscorers: Pavlovic 37' (M), Simeone 45' (T), Rabiot 54' (M), Fofana 56' (M)
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78' – Simeone turns in a tight space and shoots; the ball is deflected and goes wide to Maignan’s left.
77' - Gimenez returns to the pitch after 144 days.
67' - Simeone, all alone in the box, goes for a sure shot but Maignan pulls off a miraculous save, blocking it with his outstretched leg.
56' - 3-1 MILAN! Fofana, all alone in the penalty area, receives the ball from Athekame, turns and slots it past Paleari, who can only get a hand to it.
54' - Rabiot puts Milan back in front! A brilliant through ball from Modric, Pulisic crosses for Rabiot who, with an open goal, can’t miss!
50' - Bartesaghi tries a volley, the deflection proves crucial. The ball goes just wide.
45' - Athekame comes on for the booked Tomori.
SECOND HALF
45' - TORINO EQUALISE! Vlasic shoots from the edge of the box, Maignan parries onto the post and Simeone is quickest to react, tapping in to level the scores!
40' - Pedersen fires in a powerful shot from the edge of the box, but Pavlovic heads it away again. Then the linesman’s flag goes up – offside at the start of the move.
39' - Zapata turns in the penalty area, Maignan saves the day!
37' - A STUNNING GOAL BY PAVLOVIC! A shot at mid-height beats Paleari, hits the crossbar and nestles in the net!
36' - A thunderbolt from Rabiot from distance, but Paleari is quick to react and parries it away.
30' - Gineitis shoots from distance, the effort is deflected but Maignan isn’t caught off guard.
15' - Maignan saves Milan by tipping Ismaijli’s dangerous header over for a corner
13' - Pedersen crosses, Maignan comes out but misses the ball, and Vlasic narrowly fails to slot it home from close range.
9' - The first booking goes to Tomori, who stops Torino’s counter-attack by bringing down Gineitis.
6' - Pavlovic rises highest from a corner: the ball goes wide.
3' - Torino start well, pressing Milan high up the pitch and creating a chance for Gineitis, whose shot is blocked.
1' - The match kicks off!
FIRST HALF
MATCH REPORT
Milan 3-1 Torino
Goalscorers: Pavlovic 37' (M), Simeone 45' (T), Rabiot 54' (M), Fofana 56' (M)
Bookings: Tomori 9' (M)
Sent off:
MILAN (3-5-2): Maignan; Tomori (Athekame 45'), De Winter, Pavlovic; Saelemaekers, Fofana (Ricci 69'), Modric, Rabiot, Bartesaghi; Fullkrug (Nkunku 69'), Pulisic (Gimenez 77'). Manager: Allegri.
TORINO (3-4-1-2): Paleari; Coco, Ismajli, Ebosse; Pedersen, Prati (Ilkhan 63'), Gineitis (Casadei 74'), Obrador; Vlasic; Simeone, Zapata (Adams 63'). Manager: D'Aversa.