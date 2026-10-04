Sergio Aguero reveals his love for spectacular Chelsea star and praises Xabi Alonso's summer transfers

Aguero has revealed his admiration for Palmer, praising the impact the midfielder has made since swapping Man City for Chelsea.

Speaking to Stake, Aguero discussed the form of the talented forward, who has already registered four goals and two assists in seven appearances this season. Palmer completed a £40m transfer to west London in 2023 after struggling for minutes under Pep Guardiola.

Aguero believes the move was exactly what Palmer needed to develop into the standout player he is today, hailing him as the best player at the club right now.