Senegal has decided not to back down an inch and is openly defying CAF, protesting against its decision to award the Africa Cup of Nations to Morocco by default. The Lions of Teranga, having formally requested and lodged an appeal for the revocation of the continental title at national team level, took to the pitch today with a clear intention: to send a clear message to the African Football Confederation, emphasising that their success in the Africa Cup of Nations was achieved on the pitch and that the entire Senegalese population considers itself the undisputed champion of Africa.
Translated by
Senegal protests against CAF’s decision: two stars and the Africa Cup of Nations trophy brought onto the pitch – what happened in the friendly against Peru
WHAT HAPPENED
Following the CAF’s decision, this afternoon – whilst Senegal were playing a friendly against Peru – the national team took to the pitch proudly displaying their new official kit, which featured two stars above the crest (symbolising the two continental titles won on the pitch).
But that’s not all.
The Senegalese national team – including the players and the entire coaching staff present – paraded and celebrated alongside their fans at the Stade de France, holding the Africa Cup of Nations trophy.
A clear gesture that further fuels the political and sporting clash.
THE CAF'S DECISION AND THE FORMAL APPEAL
Let’s take a step back and recap the whole story.
Following Senegal’s walkout during the Africa Cup of Nations final against Morocco, CAF officially announced its decision to overturn the result and award the Africa Cup of Nations to Morocco with a 3-0 walkover victory over the Senegalese side.
Subsequently, the FSF (the Senegalese Football Federation) decided to lodge an appeal with the CAS against CAF’s decision to award the 3-0 victory and the Cup to Morocco by default.
But whilst awaiting the CAS ruling, Senegal sought to clarify and reaffirm which team is the African champions on the pitch with a telling gesture.