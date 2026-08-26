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Is the Saudi ban over?! How Tijjani Reijnders, Memphis Depay, and exiled stars can save their Oranje careers
Shattering the European bias
Xavi Hernandez has wasted no time dismantling previous conventions since taking over the Netherlands national team helm, launching a new era where domestic league status holds zero weight. While previous regimes—most notably under Ronald Koeman—famously exiled players moving to leagues outside Europe by citing a lack of sporting ambition, Xavi has adopted a radically different stance. Drawing from his own managerial and playing experiences outside Europe with Qatari club Al Sadd—where he lifted multiple Qatar Stars League and Qatar Cup titles—the Spanish tactician is judging players purely on individual merit rather than geographical snobbery.
- Ali Issa
Opening the door for the exiled stars
The new Oranje boss explicitly made it clear that stellar performances on the pitch are the only metric that matters to his coaching staff, regardless of whether a player is based in the Premier League, La Liga, or the Middle East. When asked by journalists if he follows the Saudi league and whether he ranks it higher than the Dutch Eredivisie amid criticisms regarding a lack of player ambition in the region, Xavi responded candidly about keeping an open mind to selections from across the globe:
"Yes, I do a bit. A good league, no?" "Also we already follow the league, is a good league as well and maybe we choose some players from Saudi, from Premier League, from La Liga. I don't care about the ligas, I care about the performance and the players. This is the most important thing."
Lifeline for Saudi and Brazil standouts
Xavi's inclusive philosophy provides a renewed international prospect for several high-profile Dutch internationals who previously faced uncertainty or limited selection opportunities after moving outside Europe. Star midfielder Tijjani Reijnders joined Saudi Pro League side Al-Qadsiah on a four-year deal following his exploits at Euro 2024 and the 2026 FIFA World Cup, while winger Crysencio Summerville secured a major transfer to Al Hilal after starring and scoring for the Netherlands at the 2026 World Cup against Japan and Sweden.
Furthermore, veteran forward Steven Bergwijn—who was previously left out of national team selections following his 2024 transfer to Al-Ittihad under former coach Ronald Koeman—now finds fresh encouragement under a manager who prioritises current form. Across the Atlantic, former Barcelona forward Memphis Depay, who has continued representing the national team at major tournaments while starring for Brazilian giants Corinthians since September 2024, stands to benefit considerably from Xavi's objective selection framework.
- AFP
Ready for a new dawn under Xavi
By refusing to write off players based on a passport stamp or a league's marketing appeal, Xavi is fostering a meritocracy designed to extract the absolute maximum from the Dutch player pool. Having experienced the competitive realities outside Europe firsthand during his glittering stint in Qatar, the 46-year-old manager understands that quality exists everywhere. As the Netherlands gear up for high-stakes fixtures like their upcoming UEFA Nations League clash against Germany, the message to every Oranje star is crystal clear: perform on the pitch, and the shirt is yours.
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