Gian Piero Gasperini spoke at a press conference on the eve of the match against Bologna. We’re building on the 1-1 draw at the Dall’Ara, with a place in the quarter-finals against either Lille or Aston Villa at stake. Soulé is out once again, whilst Koné’s fitness remains to be assessed. Here are his comments:
Translated by
Rome, Gasperini: "Wesley's sending-off? When you feel you're being made a fool of, you have to pull a face"
INJURIES
What’s the situation with Mancini, Koné and Celik: are they at risk, or did they just sit out training yesterday as a precaution? “Both. We’ll see today; Koné is the one in the worst shape.”
A RED CARD FOR WESLEY
"When you feel like you're being made fun of, you have to pull a silly face. Let's put it that way, so we don't put anyone in an awkward position."
DEFEATS
"We’ve played a lot of matches, and in some we’ve performed better, whilst in others we’ve struggled. We’ve had squad issues, but that’s no excuse. However, in Genoa and Como, we were let down by isolated incidents. We’re not in the best of form at the moment; we’re currently paying the price for suspensions and injuries. The team’s attitude has never been an issue, even though we haven’t played well in every match. Tomorrow, we want to play to the best of our ability."
EL SHAARAWY
"Just look at our squad list. He’s been out for 40 days and hasn’t trained at all. Tomorrow I won’t even have Venturino available. Tomorrow we’ll have him, Pellegrini and Zaragoza. Everyone is trying their best. Now that El Shaarawy is fit, he could be one of the key players."