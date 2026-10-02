'Need them to get nasty colds!' - Roberto Mancini makes hilarious France claim ahead of Zinedine Zidane clash

Mancini is eagerly anticipating Italy's upcoming trip to Paris to face France this Friday. The heavyweight clash at the Stade de France marks Zidane's first home fixture since taking charge of the national team.

Both nations are still finding their feet under their respective managers, setting the stage for an intriguing encounter. France head into the match following back-to-back 1-0 victories over Turkey and Belgium, while Italy have experienced a mixed start.

The visitors suffered a 2-0 defeat to Belgium in their opening fixture before bouncing back with a commanding 4-1 win in Turkey. Mancini rotated his squad heavily across those two games, leaving his starting line-up for Friday entirely unpredictable.