AFP
Robert Lewandowski moved to tears after final Camp Nou appearance as Barcelona give departing striker guard of honour
An emotional goodbye at the Camp Nou
The Polish striker could not hold back his emotions on several occasions, especially as the crowd thunderously chanted his name around the stadium. It was a fitting tribute to a player who has spearheaded the Blaugrana attack since 2022, and the lasting image of the night was Lewandowski in tears as he acknowledged the supporters for the final time on home soil.
Hansi Flick ensured the marksman received the spotlight he deserved, starting him against Real Betis and later substituting him in the 83rd minute to allow for a solitary walk of honour. Even though he didn't find the back of the net in the 3-1 victory, the stadium remained packed long after the final whistle as fans refused to leave without one last glimpse of their number nine.
'Barca will always remain in my heart'
After the game, the striker took to the microphone to address the crowd, accompanied by his wife and children. He had already confirmed his summer departure prior to the game, having stated that he feels his mission is complete after winning seven trophies in Spain. His speech was a heartfelt thank you to a city that welcomed him with open arms during a period of transition for the club.
"For me, this is a very emotional and difficult day. When I arrived in Barcelona, I knew this club was huge, but your support has been incredible," he said. "From the very beginning, I felt at home here. I will never forget hearing you chant my name. Thanks to my teammates, the coaches and everyone who works at the club. It has been an honor to play for Barca. We have shared great moments during these four years. I’m very proud of everything we achieved. Today I say goodbye to this stadium, but Barca will always remain in my heart. Visca el Barca and Visca Catalunya."
Flick pays tribute to a 'true professional'
Speaking ahead of the match, Flick was full of praise for the man he also coached at Bayern Munich. The Barcelona boss described Lewandowski as a "true professional and a role model" for the younger players in the squad. The German coach admitted that while the club must now look to the future, replacing a player of such calibre will be an almost impossible task for the scouting department.
"The conversation went well. He spoke with the team and said his goodbyes," said the Barca boss. "It's been a great period. I told him I won every title with him. That's nine titles in total. It's been a privilege to have worked with him; he's a true professional. He's a role model, he takes care of himself, that's why he plays at that level. Now he wants a change, he wants to move. It's good for him and for the club. He's a great person and a great player."
Flick added: "It will not be easy to replace Lewandowski. He was the best striker of the past decade. It won't be easy to replace him at all. We're going to have and wait and see if we sign a player, but it won't be easy."
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A legacy of goals and leadership
Lewandowski leaves Barcelona having secured a permanent place in the club's history books, sitting 14th on the all-time scorers list with 119 goals. Beyond the Pichichi trophy and the La Liga titles, his presence provided the veteran leadership required to help a young squad develop. As he walked through a final guard of honour formed by his team-mates, the mutual respect between the player and the institution was clear to everyone in attendance.
While his next destination remains the subject of heavy speculation, with massive offers reportedly on the table from Saudi Arabia and interest from MLS, his impact in Catalonia is set in stone. The night ended with his team-mates tossing him into the air at midfield, a celebratory conclusion to a four-year stint that restored Barcelona to the top of Spanish football.