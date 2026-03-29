Rizzoli recalls: "In my second Serie A match, Baggio told me to go to him if anyone gave me any trouble"

Nicola Rizzoli, a former referee who officiated the 2014 World Cup final and is now head of the CONCACAF refereeing department, spoke to Campus Talk:

"As a young referee, I was convinced that dialogue was important, that there shouldn’t be barriers between players and referees as there once were, when the referee was such an imposing figure that you wouldn’t even dare speak to him. I always thought that if dialogue helped me steer the players in the direction I wanted them to go – that is, towards respecting the rules of the game – it was an important thing."





"I needed it to try and understand each other, for better or for worse. Without filters. Without the fear of admitting ‘I was wrong’ even after making a wrong decision, the result of a distorted interpretation. "I’d often say to the players: ‘That’s how I saw it, but I might have been wrong.’ And that helped them believe in me so much. After all, I’m only human; it’s impossible never to make a mistake… and I’ve made some big mistakes in my career. But I’ve had players who, despite those big mistakes, accepted them precisely because of the relationship we’d built up over time."