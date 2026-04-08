Riots at the Champions League match in Madrid: Spanish police crack down brutally on Bayern Munich fans

The footage shows police officers charging at fans with batons, shoving them about, herding them together and, in some cases, removing them by force. One elderly man, for example, is taken away by the authorities whilst his daughter calls out for him in despair.

There has been no official statement from Bayern, nor has the Madrid police commented on the incidents so far. It is only on social media that the officers’ actions are being sharply criticised and the proportionality of the operation called into question.



