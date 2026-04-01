Ricardo Pepi and Gio Reyna questions grow as Auston Trusty seizes chance: USMNT Stock Up, Stock Down after a disappointing March camp

ATLANTA -- Through Mauricio Pochettino’s tenure, we still don’t really know what the U.S. men’s national team is. Or maybe we do. What we’ve seen over the past year might be exactly who they are: good, but not great. Talented, but not decisive. A team capable of hanging with the best, but not one you trust to deliver when it matters most.

There were positives in the losses to Belgium and Portugal - Pochettino said as much.

"Frustration? No," he said. "It's good to have this type of game when you are building something. It's not only that you need to tell the guys that this is going to happen if we don't do this or that. It's important that, after the experience that you are living, when you feel that the opponent is really good...I think that is a thing that you start to experience. To have that experience and to live that inside the pitch, I think that's a massive lesson for us."

At times, the U.S. did play. The margins weren’t massive, and the scorelines flattered the opposition a bit. But results are results, and those aren’t up for debate.

So where does that leave this team? With more questions than answers. Few players truly solidified their roles this camp, while others may have taken a step back. Center back remains unsettled. The midfield picture is still murky. And with the World Cup fast approaching, clarity is running out of time to arrive.

With that in mind, GOAL breaks down whose stock rose this window - and whose took a hit.