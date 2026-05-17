Revealed: When Chelsea expect Xabi Alonso to deliver Premier League title by - with new Blues boss taking ‘mentality monsters’ inspiration from Jurgen Klopp

Alonso has been handed a clear objective by the Chelsea ownership following his high-profile arrival in west London. According to the Daily Mail, the club hierarchy expects the former Bayer Leverkusen boss to deliver a Premier League title within the next three seasons, a target that reflects both the level of investment at Stamford Bridge and the pedigree of the new man in charge.

The four-year contract signed by Alonso provides him with a degree of security, but the internal pressure to succeed is immediate. After a period of transition and fluctuating form, the Blues' leadership believes the Spaniard is the missing piece to challenge the modern-day dominance of Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool.



