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Revealed: The eight nominees for Premier League Player of the Season as England World Cup squad hopeful makes list
Arsenal dominance and Haaland's pursuit
Arsenal’s impressive charge toward a potential first league title in over two decades has been reflected in the nominations, with three Gunners making the final cut. Gabriel Magalhaes, David Raya, and Rice have all been recognised for their pivotal roles in Mikel Arteta’s side. Gabriel has been the bedrock of a defence that has conceded a league-low 26 goals, while Raya has already secured his third consecutive Golden Glove with 18 clean sheets.
Two Manchester City stars are also present, starting with the prolific Erling Haaland. The Norwegian is chasing his third Golden Boot in four years, having already reached 26 goals this term. He is joined by team-mate Antoine Semenyo, who has been a revelation since his January move from Bournemouth. Semenyo’s versatility and immediate impact under Pep Guardiola have earned him a spot among the elite after a season split between the Cherries and the Etihad.
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Fernandes leading the United resurgence
Manchester United captain Fernandes is back in the spotlight after an inspired individual campaign. The Portuguese maestro has registered eight goals and 19 assists, a tally that puts him on the verge of equalling the all-time single-season assist record currently shared by Thierry Henry and Kevin De Bruyne. His performances have been the primary catalyst for United’s climb into third place, securing a return to Champions League football for the Red Devils.
Fernandes’ consistency was further highlighted by his record-shattering sixth Player of the Month award in March, equalling the club record held by Cristiano Ronaldo. In a season of transition at Old Trafford, the captain’s vision and precision have remained the one constant, proving his value as one of the most effective creative forces in European football.
Gibbs-White stakes World Cup claim
Perhaps the most intriguing inclusion is Nottingham Forest’s Gibbs-White, who has been nominated for the second consecutive year. The midfielder has been in sensational form, netting 13 goals and providing four assists to keep Forest clear of the relegation zone. His clinical edge has improved significantly, with seven of those strikes coming since the start of March, including a stunning hat-trick against Burnley.
This form has placed him firmly in the sights of England manager Thomas Tuchel ahead of this summer's World Cup. Despite heavy competition for the No.10 role from the likes of Jude Bellingham and Phil Foden, Gibbs-White’s consistency is hard to ignore.
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Nominations for Young Player of the Season
The nominations for the Young Player of the Season have also been announced, led by Rayan Cherki, who has been a revelation for Pep Guardiola's side since his move from Lyon, racking up 12 assists - a figure second only to Bruno Fernandes in the creative standings. He is joined by fellow Cityzens academy graduate Nico O'Reilly, who has enjoyed a superb breakout campaign.
On the red side of Manchester, Kobbie Mainoo has been nominated after a meteoric rise under the interim guidance of Michael Carrick. His highlights include a winning goal against Liverpool and a brand-new five-year contract.
Bournemouth are the other club to boast two nominees on the list, following a historic season under Andoni Iraola. Summer signing Eli Junior Kroupi has taken the league by storm, netting 12 goals and becoming the first teenager to reach that milestone in a debut season since Robbie Fowler in 1993-94. Kroupi is joined by teammate Alex Scott, who has been an unsung hero in the Cherries' midfield.