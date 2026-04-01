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Revealed: Roberto De Zerbi to be given 'Sir Alex Ferguson-esque' role at Tottenham as Premier League relegation candidates make Italian more than a coach
A new era of total control for De Zerbi
According to Italian outlet La Gazzetta dello Sport, the north London club have handed De Zerbi a long-term contract running until 2031, granting him unprecedented authority. While modern Premier League structures usually favour a head coach working under a sporting director, Tottenham have given the 46-year-old influence that extends well beyond the training pitch. He is expected to oversee a total overhaul of the club's footballing operations, mirroring the legendary level of control once enjoyed by Ferguson at Manchester United. This comes despite the club fighting a grim relegation battle.
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Returning to the classic manager model
Under the terms of his agreement, De Zerbi is expected to be the central figure in all footballing decisions, including the vital tasks of squad building and recruitment. It is a structure that has become increasingly rare in the modern game, where even serial winners like Pep Guardiola and Mikel Arteta operate within strict executive frameworks. The report suggests the former Brighton boss was initially hesitant to take the job mid-season. However, the executive team were so determined to land their man that they agreed to align fully with his vision, offering complete managerial autonomy.
Balancing survival with grand ambitions
Despite grand plans, De Zerbi faces a grim reality. Tottenham sit just one point above the relegation zone, remain winless in 2026, and possess an injury-depleted squad. The manager stressed the immediate need to climb the table while simultaneously building a side capable of “great achievements”. By empowering him so extensively, Spurs have gambled their future on a single philosophy. Success could bring the stability missed since the Mauricio Pochettino era, but relegation would make this decade-spanning structure a severe burden. Ultimately, fans hope this singular football voice ends years of directionless spending.
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What next for Tottenham
Crucial fixtures include trips to Sunderland on April 12 and bottom-of-the-table Wolves on April 25, alongside tough tests against Leeds United, Aston Villa and Chelsea, before concluding their high-stakes campaign against Everton on May 24.