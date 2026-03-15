Getty/GOAL
Revealed: The role Kylian Mbappe will play for Real Madrid against Man City as knee injury update delivered ahead of Champions League clash
Mbappe return plan for Manchester trip
The French superstar understands the magnitude of the tie and does not want to shirk his responsibility. Following a conservative treatment plan over the last three weeks, the improvement in his left knee is evident, as per a report by AS. While he may not be at 100 per cent fitness just yet, the progress made has opened the door for a crucial inclusion in the matchday squad against Pep Guardiola's side.
- (C)Getty Images
Impact sub role expected at the Etihad
Despite his status as the Blancos' talisman, the report suggests that Mbappe will likely start the match on the bench. This follows the template used in the Spanish Super Cup final against Barcelona, where he was utilised as a high-impact weapon later in the game. Current reports also indicate that the pain is disappearing and the medical staff's decision to avoid surgery has been vindicated by his rapid progress in Valdebebas.
Real Madrid boss Arbeloa has been clear about his striker's availability, stating before the clash against Elche on Saturday: "The situation is not complicated. He's getting better every day. His recovery is progressing as it should. We've made a plan, and it depends on his progress, but I think he'll be fine. He won't be available tomorrow, but I'm sure he'll travel to Manchester. I want him to be able to travel to Manchester. We'll see how he is tomorrow and on Sunday when we'll make a final decision."
Real Madrid injury crisis continues
While Mbappe's return is a massive boost, Arbeloa is still navigating a treacherous injury list that has threatened to derail their double pursuit. The squad has been stretched thin, with the official squad list for the Elche victory confirming that Jude Bellingham, Rodrygo, and Eder Militao remain on the sidelines alongside David Alaba and Ferland Mendy.
This crisis forced the manager to lean heavily on academy stars from La Fabrica during the 4-1 win. However, the morale within the camp remains sky-high following their dominant first-leg performance against Pep Guardiola’s men, providing the motivation needed for those returning to fitness to push through their final stages of recovery.
- Getty
Momentum building for the Etihad showdown
While the focus is firmly on Europe, Madrid ensured they arrived for the City clash in high spirits after a 4-1 win over Elche at the weekend. That victory, which featured a sensational long-range goal from Arda Guler, allowed Arbeloa to rotate his squad and give minutes to academy graduates while resting senior stars for the trip to England. The return of Mbappe, even as a bench option, provides a massive psychological boost for Los Blancos. With the potential of their star man providing a late spark, Real Madrid look well-equipped to navigate the Etihad cauldron and continue their march towards another European title.
Advertisement