Saudi media figure Mohammed Al-Bukairy has lifted the lid on why Al-Hilal walked away from signing Brazilian star Raphinha, the Barcelona forward, and instead poured a massive budget into Dutch winger Summerville. The club had set aside a huge sum to get the deal done.

Al-Bukairy explained in a tweet on his account on the "X" platform (formerly Twitter) that the story began when Al-Hilal tabled an official offer worth 80 million euros to Barcelona. They wanted a settlement that included the transfer of Portugal's Joao Cancelo, on loan at the Catalan side, with a 20 million euro discount off the total value. The Spanish response, though, came out of nowhere and burned the bridges of trust between the two parties.

According to Al-Bukairy on his official account, Barcelona president Laporta's excessive demands over the 80 million euro offer to land the Brazilian sparked a tense atmosphere. Things worsened after the Barcelona president pushed to raise the deal to 100 million euros.

Al-Hilal's management saw that demand as a form of financial "blackmail" that did not match the technical value on offer. That prompted "the decision-makers at the club" to close the Raphinha file immediately and hunt down a world-class alternative of the same quality at top speed.