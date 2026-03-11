"You know when you're in the wrong place at the wrong time?!" That's how Claudio Marchisio described Erling Haaland's performance at the Bernabeu in the first leg of the round of 16 between Real Madrid and Manchester City: "We should also mention that he didn't get many playable balls," Marchisio continued in his analysis for Prime Video, "but it's striking to see a player like him never really pose a threat.". Gianfranco Zola went against the grain, saying that the team was to blame: "It's not easy to play in those conditions and always have three or four opponents around you; what's more, it was often his own teammates who closed down the space. It was City as a whole that failed to create superiority, and in those conditions it's difficult for anyone to play."