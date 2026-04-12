Real Madrid has intensified its appeal, formally requesting access to the VAR audio recordings of Mbappé’s penalty kick

Real Madrid have expressed strong dissatisfaction with referee Javier Albarruela Rojas’s performance in Saturday’s La Liga match against Girona, claiming he overlooked a clear penalty on Kylian Mbappé after the French forward was struck on the face inside the box.

According to Spanish website Defensa Central, sources close to the club say Real Madrid’s hierarchy regard the incident as “one of the clearest penalties of the season”. and is preparing a formal request for the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) audio recordings overseen by referee Trujillo Suárez, to understand how the incident was assessed in the control room.