While head coach Robin van Persie initially suggested that a contract extension could be discussed, the club's hierarchy has since ruled out that possibility. Sterling showed a strong work ethic in training and a recent friendly against Excelsior, but his lack of top-level quality made a permanent deal impossible.

Reflecting on the finality of the winger's impending departure, the report from the AD stated: "At 1908 and also in the friendly against Excelsior, they subsequently saw an English celebrity who worked extremely hard. No, he didn't show much quality against Excelsior either, but Sterling is determined to give his all until he bids farewell as a Feyenoord player on May 17. And no, Van Persie said upon Sterling's arrival that a longer stay for the attacker might be open for discussion. That is – naturally – no longer the case."