Before joining Napoli, Højlund had also been approached by Milan, who had proposed a loan deal with an option to buy: Manchester United had accepted the offer, but it was the player himself who ruled out a move to the Rossoneri because he wanted to play in the Champions League and sought the certainty of a long-term project. So, when Napoli came forward, all parties agreed to finalise the deal: the Azzurri signed him on loan for €6 million with an option to buy for €44 million, which becomes mandatory should they qualify for the next Champions League, but sporting director Giovanni Manna has already stated that, even in the event of a sensational failure by Napoli to qualify for the next Champions League, there is no doubt that Højlund will be bought outright.