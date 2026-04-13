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PSG or Juventus next? Why new challenge would ‘intrigue’ Pep Guardiola after title wins with Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Man City
Guardiola's record: Trophies won as Man City manager
Guardiola is approaching a decade of loyal service in Manchester, having embraced a Premier League test in 2016. He has captured that crown on six occasions, with it possible that a seventh triumph will be savoured this season. FA Cup glory is also up for grabs alongside the fifth League Cup win that has already been secured.
Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup trophies have been hoisted aloft while in charge of City - with a historic Treble being celebrated in 2022-23 - and several elaborate squad rebuilds have been taken in across multiple big-spending transfer windows.
Questions are being asked of what happens next for Guardiola. There have been suggestions that he could walk away from the final year of his contract at City. If a fresh start were to be sought, would the enigmatic 55-year-old open himself up to offers from Serie A and Ligue 1 in a bid to complete the set of domestic titles across Europe’s top five divisions?
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Could Guardiola's next job come in Serie A or Ligue 1?
When asked if Guardiola could end up at Juventus, AC Milan, Inter or Paris Saint-Germain, Barry - speaking exclusively to GOAL via BetMGM - said: “Looking at what he's already done, he would definitely back himself to go into any country and change the style of football and do it Pep's way.
“I'd certainly love to see that - go and tackle another sort of style, especially in Italy. They generally play a completely different way to other people, a bit more defensive, and that isn't Pep's way. So, for him to go over there, that would be a great watch.
“That's something that would intrigue him, I'm sure it would. But, I'm sure he'll want a nice break. He'll have plenty of options, won't he? It would be good to see him tackle another country.”
Just like Klopp: Guardiola expected to take a break
Guardiola has been giving little away when it comes to his future plans. A move into international management has been mooted, as he takes inspiration from former Liverpool rival Jurgen Klopp and frees himself of the stresses involved with club coaching.
Pressed further on what happens from here, and whether ties with City could be severed in 2026, Barry - who spent five years with the Blues between 2009 and 2014, helping them to a dramatic first Premier League title in 2011-12 - added: “I personally think if Pep decides his time’s up at City, he will have a break. I think he's generally done that, hasn't he, when he's left his teams?
“Whether it's three months, six months, you never know what's around the corner. Whether he's planned his next move, you don't know. He's definitely got the credit to do that, hasn't he? In terms of any club or any country in the world, I'm sure.
“I didn't initially think he'd call it a day this season, because I think any manager would want to go out on a high. And at one point, he wasn't sure what trophies he was going to win this year. He's already got the League Cup, the FA Cup's a massive chance as well, the way they're playing, and you never know, the league's still there as well.
“I wouldn't be completely surprised if this is his last year. He's put a great shift in. People spoke about, ‘he only spends three or four years at certain teams and has a break’. He's done a lot longer than that at City and been unbelievable. I'm sure any decision he makes, the fans can clap him out the door and respect what he's done.”
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Premier League title race: When do Man City face Arsenal?
Guardiola does already have experience of life in Italian football on his glittering CV from stints with Brescia and Roma as a player. The appeal of moving to Paris - on personal and sporting fronts - is obvious.
There is clearly much for the creator of 'tiki-taka' to mull over, although there is little chance of him allowing idle gossip to become a distraction. City have surged back into the hunt for Premier League title glory in 2025-26, with a potentially make-or-break clash with fellow challengers Arsenal set to take place at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.