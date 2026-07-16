'The President is the President of the United States' - U.S. Soccer's JT Batson discusses Donald Trump's involvement with Folarin Balogun's suspended red card

Batson spoke to reporters in Atlanta on Thursday alongside FIFA Chief of Global Football Development Arsène Wenger and U.S. Soccer COO Dan Helfrich, with the three outlining the next steps for American soccer following the World Cup. During the discussion, Batson was asked about the process that led to Balogun’s one-match suspension being lifted ahead of the USMNT’s clash with Belgium.

In the days leading up to that match, which ended in a 4-1 USMNT loss, Trump and other government officials detailed their involvement, including the president’s phone call to Infantino. The intervention was widely criticized domestically and internationally, with Belgium particularly aggrieved by FIFA’s decision.

On Thursday, Batson was asked whether it was a mistake for the White House to become involved and whether that represented a step too far.

"The president is able to do what the President wants to do," Batson said. "The President is the President of the United States. Obviously, we're incredibly grateful for all the support from all of our fans across the country, wherever they are, and we're excited about that. We know that that'll pay dividends going forward."

He added: "I think the outpouring of sort of support was incredible, and at many points along the way, my phone blew up when people felt like we got a bad foul called on us or they felt like there was an opportunity for something to improve. I think that's a sign of us growing as a soccer culture. People care, and the fact that things cut through, the fact that people talked about it on sports talk radio in ways that soccer never would have been before, to me, that's a sign of the growth of our sport."