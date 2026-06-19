Premier League fixtures 2026-27: Full schedules for defending champions Arsenal and title hopefuls Man City, Liverpool, Man Utd and Chelsea

Xabi Alonso is back in English football at Stamford Bridge, with the World Cup-winning former Liverpool midfielder and Real Madrid boss becoming the latest to walk through Chelsea’s revolving door. The Spaniard will be under pressure to deliver an immediate reversal in fortune for a team that finds itself without European football in 2026-27. The Blues kick things off in the first Monday Night Football as they face Fulham in a west London derby.

Date Kick‑off time (GMT) Fixture 24/08/2026 20:00 Fulham v Chelsea 29/08/2026 15:00 Chelsea v Brighton and Hove Albion 05/09/2026 15:00 Arsenal v Chelsea 12/09/2026 15:00 Chelsea v Hull City 19/09/2026 15:00 Brentford v Chelsea 10/10/2026 15:00 Chelsea v Bournemouth 17/10/2026 15:00 Everton v Chelsea 24/10/2026 15:00 Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur 31/10/2026 15:00 Chelsea v Manchester United 07/11/2026 15:00 Sunderland v Chelsea 21/11/2026 15:00 Chelsea v Leeds United 28/11/2026 15:00 Nottingham Forest v Chelsea 02/12/2026 20:00 Chelsea v Crystal Palace 05/12/2026 15:00 Chelsea v Liverpool 12/12/2026 15:00 Manchester City v Chelsea 19/12/2026 15:00 Chelsea v Aston Villa 26/12/2026 15:00 Coventry City v Chelsea 30/12/2026 20:00 Ipswich Town v Chelsea 02/01/2027 15:00 Chelsea v Newcastle United 06/01/2027 20:00 Crystal Palace v Chelsea 16/01/2027 15:00 Chelsea v Sunderland 23/01/2027 15:00 Leeds United v Chelsea 30/01/2027 15:00 Chelsea v Nottingham Forest 06/02/2027 15:00 Manchester United v Chelsea 10/02/2027 20:00 Newcastle United v Chelsea 20/02/2027 15:00 Chelsea v Ipswich Town 27/02/2027 15:00 Aston Villa v Chelsea 03/03/2027 20:00 Chelsea v Coventry City 13/03/2027 15:00 Chelsea v Arsenal 20/03/2027 15:00 Hull City v Chelsea 10/04/2027 15:00 Chelsea v Fulham 17/04/2027 15:00 Brighton and Hove Albion v Chelsea 24/04/2027 15:00 Chelsea v Manchester City 01/05/2027 15:00 Liverpool v Chelsea 08/05/2027 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea 15/05/2027 15:00 Chelsea v Everton 23/05/2027 15:00 Bournemouth v Chelsea 30/05/2027 16:00 Chelsea v Brentford