'Potentially a top, top player' - Roberto De Zerbi insists he wants Lucas Bergvall to stay at Tottenham amid Newcastle & Nottingham Forest transfer links

According to a report from The Athletic, De Zerbi has made it clear that he would like Bergvall to remain at Tottenham Hotspur this summer, though he cannot guarantee him a starting place.

Bergvall informed the club of his desire to seek a new challenge in June, prompting interest from Premier League rivals Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest. Following a recent pre-season fixture against Sydney FC, the manager praised the player's immense potential. "I would like that he stays with us. I think he’s potentially a top, top, top player. But then I don’t want to convince anyone to stay," De Zerbi stated.



