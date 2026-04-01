Portugal player ratings vs USMNT: Bruno Fernandes runs show as Joao Felix impresses in Cristiano Ronaldo’s absence

Portugal withstood some early U.S. pressure well, a changed backline dealing with the roaming attack of Christian Pulisic and Malik Tillman.

They were the instigators on the counter, too. Fernandes was excellent in a No.10 role, and stung Matt Freese's palms early with an angled shot in the eighth minute. It was Fernandes, too, who set up the opener. He dashed in behind, but Chris Richards closed off his shooting angle. Fernandes responded with a delicate backheel into the path of Trincao, who slotted home for a 1-0 lead.

The second came shortly after the break. Fernandes was at the center of that one, too. He floated a ball to the feet of Felix, who controlled and volleyed home from the top of the box. There was some defending to do as the clock wore out, but Martinez was more or less happy to take advantage of his subs. By the 80th minute, even Sa was getting a rest. This wasn't a game that proved the Selecao are going to win the World Cup. But it was a fine showing against an inferior opponent.

GOAL rates Portugal's players from Mercedes-Benz Stadium...