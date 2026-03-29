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Tom Hindle

Portugal player ratings vs. Mexico: No Ronaldo, no fun as Selecao settle for frustrating draw with star man injured

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Portugal were solid defensively but offered little going forward, and were forced to settle for a scoreless draw against a much-changed Mexico with Cristiano Ronaldo sidelined due to injury. Roberto Martinez's men had the majority of the ball, but little concrete to show for it. The two teams combined for three shots on target over the course of 90 forgettable minutes.

Goncalo Ramos came closest early on, when he diverted Bruno Fernandes' pass towards the goal - but put his effort off the woodwork. He followed that by missing the ball altogether on a cut-back soon after. Mexico, for their part, created little going the other way. Raul Jimenez ran the channels and had a couple of half-looks on goal - but never had a clear opportunity to make anything happen. 

Fernandes came close early in the second half, smashing wide from the top of the box. Mexico followed with a chance of their own, only for Roberto Alvarado to fire past the post. El Tri offered more attacking quality as the game wore on. Youngster Armando Gonzalez was dangerous off the bench, and missed the home side's best chance of the evening when he glanced a header outside the post from three yards out. 

The Selecao showed some late fight, but a much-changed side could never quite carve out anything compelling enough to threaten the Mexico goal. By the end of it all, this was an agreeable draw from a team that doesn't function the same without their main man. 

GOAL rates Portugal's players from the Azteca...

  • Matheus NunesGetty

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Rui Silva (6/10):

    Rarely tested in the first half. Didn't have much to do in the second, either. 

    Matheus Nunes (6/10):

    Carried the ball well, made a couple of defensive interventions. Didn't complete a single cross, though. 

    Antonio Silva (5/10):

    Spent most of his time passing the ball sideways. Very quiet day for him. 

    Renato Veiga (7/10):

    Made one vital recovery tackle to prevent a certain goal. A composed showing at the back from the youngster. 

    Nuno Mendes (7/10):

    Didn't get much of a chance to make any of his signature runs forward, but took care of the defensive stuff. 

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  • Bruno Fernandes Getty

    Midfield

    Ruben Neves (7/10):

    A tidy 45 minutes in central midfield. Still so important to this team. 

    Samu (7/10):

    Impressed after being worked into the side. Could have shuffled the ball forward more, but never gave it away. 

    Bruno Fernandes (8/10):

    Created chance after chance, linked up well with his teammates. Subbed with 10 minutes remaining, presumably wondering what more he could have done. 

  • Francisco ConceicaoGetty

    Attack

    Francisco Conceicao (6/10):

    Always looked to take on his man, and put in plenty of legwork. Lacking in his final pass. 

    Goncalo Ramos (5/10):

    Hit the post early, and followed that by fluffing his lines from 5 yards out. A disappointing showing from the PSG man. 

    Joao Felix (6/10):

    A few bright moments and nice touches, but never provided a necessary bit of quality to break the game open. 

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  • Roberto Martinez Getty

    Subs & Manager

    Joao Cancelo (6/10):

    Played some nice passes, got the job done defensively, and looked comfortable on the ball. 

    Diogo Dalot (6/10):

    A good shift on the right. It will be an interesting battle between him and Nunes for that spot. 

    Vitinha (6/10):

    Offered a bit more creativity in midfield. 

    Joao Neves (5/10):

    Only a handful of his passes came into the final third, which won't keep his boss happy. 

    Pedro Neto (5/10):

    Could have been sent off almost immediately after grabbing an opponent around the head. Didn't make up for it with much positive play. 

    Goncalo Guedes (5/10):

    Barely on the ball

    Tomas Araujo (7/10):

    Positionally sound and tidy at the back. Is in with a shout for more minutes. 

    Paulinho (7/10):

    Received quite the reception from the Mexican fans given he plays his club football for Toluca. Broke out a few flicks and tricks. 

    Trincao (N/A):

    No time to make an impact. 

    Roberto Martinez (5/10):

    A frustrating one. Will surely be happy with the defensive effort, but irritated that his side can't create much when Ronaldo is missing.  

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