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Khaled Mahmoud

Portugal player ratings vs Norway: Joao Felix and Goncalo Ramos strike to secure vital victory in Oslo

Portugal
Norway
Norway vs Portugal
UEFA Nations League A

Portugal secured a crucial 2-1 victory over Norway in the UEFA Nations League, maintaining their perfect start to the group stage. Despite Erling Haaland finding the net for the hosts, clinical finishing from Joao Felix and Goncalo Ramos ensured the Selecao left Ullevaal with all three points.

Portugal displayed significant tactical resilience in Oslo, weathering a statistical storm to emerge with a 2-1 victory. Despite conceding 59% of possession and facing 20 shots from a high-pressing Norwegian side, the Selecao demonstrated the value of clinical execution over volume. The opening goal from Joao Felix provided a perfect platform, though the second half required a swift response after Norway's talisman levelled the scores.

The match was largely defined by Portugal's ability to absorb pressure, evidenced by a staggering 32 clearances and 22 interceptions. While Norway dominated the expected goals (xG) battle 2.88 to 0.87, Portugal's efficiency in front of goal proved decisive. The win leaves Portugal at the top of Group 4 with a maximum six points from two matches, underscoring their status as serious contenders in this season's Nations League campaign.

  • Norway v Portugal - UEFA Nations League 2026/27 Group A4 MD2Getty Images Sport

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Diogo Costa - 8/10

    A vital performance from the Porto shot-stopper, who was far busier than he would have liked. Costa produced five crucial saves to keep Norway at bay, particularly during a first-half siege where the hosts dominated possession. While he could do little to prevent Haaland's close-range finish in the 51st minute, his positioning and handling were faultless throughout the remainder of the contest.

    Nuno Mendes - 7/10

    Mendes provided his usual athletic presence on the left flank, balancing his defensive duties against the threat of Antonio Nusa. He was part of a backline that was forced into deep blocks, contributing to the team's high clearance count. His recovery pace was essential in transition, preventing Norway from exploiting the space behind Portugal's midfield pivot.

    Renato Veiga - 6/10

    Tasked with the unenviable job of shackling Haaland, Veiga had a mixed evening. He showed great physicality in the first half but was occasionally caught out by the movement of Norway's front three.

    Ruben Dias - 7/10

    The captain led by example, directing a defensive unit that faced 20 shots. Dias was central to the 32 clearances made by the team, constantly putting his body on the line. He received a yellow card in the 88th minute for a tactical foul, a necessary intervention to halt a dangerous late counter-attack by the Norwegians.

    Joao Cancelo - 6/10

    Cancelo was more restrained than usual in his attacking forays, reflecting the tactical demands of the match. He struggled at times dealing with Norway's wide rotations on his flank, but remained disciplined in his positioning throughout, delivering a performance that required high levels of concentration.

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  • Norway v Portugal - UEFA Nations League 2026/27 Group A4 MD2Getty Images Sport

    Midfield

    Joao Palhinha - 7/10

    The midfield anchor was essential in disrupting Martin Oedegaard's playmaking. Palhinha recorded a high number of interceptions and was booked in the 49th minute for a robust challenge. His presence allowed the more creative players to flourish in bursts, though he was substituted in the 81st minute after tirelessness took its toll.

    Joao Neves - 6/10

    Neves struggled to exert his usual control on the ball, as Portugal's 41% possession limited his opportunities to dictate tempo. He was efficient in his defensive screening but found himself bypassed during Norway's rapid vertical attacks. He was replaced early in the second half as Jorge Jesus sought more directness in the wide areas.

    Pedro Neto - 8/10

    A standout creative spark for the Selecao. Neto provided the assist for Joao Felix's opening goal in the 17th minute, showing excellent vision to unlock the Norwegian defence. His pace on the break remained a constant threat until his late substitution in the 87th minute.

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    Attack

    Francisco Conceicao - 6/10

    Conceicao worked hard in the pressing phases but struggled to find significant joy against Ryerson. He was often isolated as Portugal played on the counter and was the first player sacrificed in the 55th minute as the manager looked to change the tactical shape.

    Joao Felix - 8/10

    Felix silenced his critics with a composed performance, opening the scoring in the 17th minute with a clinical finish. Beyond his goal, he was the primary link between midfield and attack, successfully navigating tight spaces despite Portugal's lack of sustained possession.

    Goncalo Ramos - 7/10

    Ramos was largely a peripheral figure in the first half but came alive when it mattered most. Just three minutes after Norway had equalised, Ramos struck in the 54th minute to restore Portugal's lead. His ability to produce a goal from limited service was the difference between a draw and a victory.

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    Substitutes & Manager

    Vitinha - 6/10

    Came on in the 55th minute to provide better ball retention. He succeeded in calming the game down for the remainder of the match, helping Portugal maintain composure and control during a tactical reshuffle.

    Rafael Leao - 6/10

    Introduced in the 55th minute to exploit a tiring Norway defence. While he didn't manage to get on the scoresheet, his presence forced the Norwegian full-backs to stay deeper, relieving some pressure on the Portugal goal.

    Ruben Neves - 6/10

    Provided fresh legs in the closing stages, replacing Palhinha to see out the result.

    Bernardo Silva - 6/10

    A late entry to help manage the clock. He picked up a yellow card in stoppage time (90+4') for a professional foul.

    Trincao - N/A

    Came on in the 81st minute but had limited touches.

    Jorge Jesus - 7/10

    The manager got his tactics right in terms of efficiency. While he will be concerned by how many chances Norway created, his decision to play a clinical counter-attacking style paid dividends. His substitutions in the 55th minute were perfectly timed to regain control after Haaland's equaliser.

UEFA Nations League A
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UEFA Nations League A
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