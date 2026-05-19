‘Very natural’ - How Portugal will manage Cristiano Ronaldo at 2026 World Cup as Roberto Martinez admits international methods are different to club coaching

Portugal boss Martinez has dismissed concerns regarding the physical management of Ronaldo ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

Speaking following the announcement of his squad for the tournament, Martinez emphasised that the internal handling of the Al-Nassr superstar is progressing without complication or forced structures.

When asked how the veteran's minutes and fitness would be overseen, Martinez was clear in his assessment. "The management is with a lot of naturalness. In a World Cup, a pattern that follows the club, the age, there is none of that. Everyone is focused and we have to manage the day-to-day well, that's all," the coach explained to reporters.