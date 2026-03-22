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Pop sensation Chappell Roan responds to ex-Arsenal & Chelsea star Jorginho's accusations over 'completely disproportionate' treatment of his stepdaughter
Jorginho stepfather to daughter of Hollywood star Jude Law
Jorginho is stepfather to 11-year-old Ada - whose father is Hollywood actor Jude Law. He married Catherine Harding - a former flame of 'Alfie' and 'The Holiday' star Law - in 2025. They have a son, Jax, together.
The 34-year-old is a household name in his own right, as a European Championship and Champions League winner, and is accustomed to the demands of being a celebrity. He has been left less than impressed by ‘Pink Pony Club’ singer Roan.
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Jorginho accused Roan's staff of leaving his stepdaughter in tears
Having crossed paths with the 28-year-old in Sao Paulo, Jorginho took to Instagram in order to make the world aware of how a supposed role model to millions around the world has taken to treating young fans.
He posted: “I went through a very upsetting situation with my family earlier today. My wife is in Sao Paulo for Lollapalooza Brasil. This morning, my daughter woke up incredibly excited. She even made a sign because she was so happy to see an artist she really admires, or used to admire.
“She simply walked past the singer's table, looked to confirm it was her, smiled, and went back to sit with her mum. She didn't say anything, didn't ask for anything.”
He added how a “large security guard” subsequently “came over to their table while they were still having breakfast and began speaking in an extremely aggressive manner to both my wife and my daughter, saying that she shouldn't allow my daughter to 'disrespect' or 'harass' other people.
“He even said he would file a complaint against them with the hotel, while my 11-year-old daughter was sitting there in tears. My daughter was extremely shaken and cried a lot.”
What Roan said in response to security allegations
Grammy Award winner Roan has now reacted to the comments from Jorginho, with lively debate being sparked on social media regarding her behaviour and how famous faces should treat starry-eyed supporters.
She claims to have been completely unaware of the incident in question, with no requests being made on her part when it comes to security officials. She was not bothered by anybody while in Brazil and claims that any staff members that approached Jorginho’s family were not ordered to do so by her.
In her own social post, released via Instagram Stories, Roan said: “I did not ask the security guard to go up to this mother and child. They didn't come up to me. They weren't doing anything. It's unfair for security to just assume someone doesn't have good intentions, when they don't have reason to believe, because there's no action even taken.”
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Ex-Arsenal & Chelsea star back in the land of his birth
Jorginho, who helped Flamengo to Copa Libertadores glory in 2025, is under contract in his current surroundings until the summer of 2028. Despite earning 57 international caps for Italy, the classy midfielder was born in the southern Brazilian town of Imbituba.
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