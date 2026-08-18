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Philadelphia Union reportedly reach agreement to sign USMNT center back Mark McKenzie from Ligue 1 club Toulouse
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Philadelphia Union get their man
The Union were reportedly eager to sign the center back this summer, but Toulouse were determined to not let the U.S. international walk before the end of the season. January was, supposedly, an appropriate compromise. McKenzie will be the second DP defender the Union have acquired in recent months, after bringing in left back Kai Wagner from Birmingham City in July.
The news was first reported by The Athletic.
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A homecoming for McKenzie
McKenzie was born in Bear, Delaware, but spent his formative soccer years at the Union Academy. He lasted just one year at Wake Forest before penning a homegrown deal with the Union. He made 48 appearances for the Union from 2018 to 2020 before departing for Belgian side Genk in 2021. He has been at Toulouse since August 2024.
A USMNT talent
In McKenzie, the Union have a bona fide USMNT talent. He was part of Mauricio Pochettino's squad this summer and played all 90 minutes of the U.S.'s group stage loss to Turkiye. The center back will, no doubt, continue to be part of the setup, especially at just 27.
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Others next?
It was largely speculated that MLS clubs would go after USMNT talent around the World Cup. FC Cincinnati made a serious push for Weston McKennie the year before the tournament. NYCFC have a longstanding interest in Christian Pulisic. Tim Ream made a return to the league when he signed for Charlotte FC in August 2024.
Two major talents went the other way shortly after the tournament, though, with Columbus Crew defender Max Arfsten and Vancouver Whitecaps midfielder Sebastian Berhalter both signing for EFL Championship side Middlesbrough.
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