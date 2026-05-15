‘Phil Foden’s not happening’ but Frank Lampard backed to bring ‘big name’ to Coventry as another Man City title winner is added to Premier League transfer discussion

Coventry may have spent a quarter of a century outside of the Premier League, falling out of sight and mind at one point, but the presence of Lampard in their dugout is expected to deliver considerable benefits.

Quizzed on whether the Chelsea and England icon will allow the Sky Blues to shop in markets that would otherwise be closed off to them, Morrison said: “Yeah, 100%. That is a great point you make.

“I think with Frank's connection and what he's done and the people he knows and playing in the Premier League and the clubs he's been at, and players that he knows, he'll definitely be shopping and having conversations with people in the summer. He's probably having conversations now, because their season is over.

“With agents and stuff, they'll try and get their business done early. With the World Cup, it'll probably be hard to get your business done because a lot of players that you might be interested in, or other players, will be on holiday or be at the World Cup.

“But what Frank will want to do is not start the season with the same group of players. He'll want to bring in at least a few players and then the window will still be open and try and make a few more signings so he can integrate them into his team for pre-season.

“I've said it loads of times, I think Coventry, out of all the teams that will get promoted, are the best fit. If a team is going to survive, it could be them, because of Frank, the people he knows and the players that he can attract to that football club.”